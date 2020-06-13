PIL in Bombay HC seeking minimal school fees for the new academic year

Mumbai: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking directives to the government not to charge school fees for the forthcoming academic year. The PIL has also urged the HC to direct schools to only charge minimal fees such as the term fees and not other miscellaneous fees.

The PIL has been filed by Thane-based activist Binu Varghese and one Padma Shelatkar, who is an advocate by profession.

Varghese has tweeted informing that he has also written to education minister Varsha Gaikwad to look into the issue, especially in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The petition, reportedly, seeks doing way with the online classes for pre-primary and primary students claiming that it could be hectic for both parents and children. It is likely to be heard in due course. (edited)