Pickpockets on prowl, target bus commuters in Mira-Bhayandar

Bhayandar: Owing to their vast network, coupled with economic feasibility, public transport buses (operated by various civic bodies) are the most preferred mode of commuting for thousands of people living in the twin-city. However, these buses have now become a hub for petty criminals, especially pickpockets.

A 40-year-old teacher became the latest victim of a gang of pickpockets after being robbed of cash amounting to Rs 18,000 while travelling in one of the public transport bus in Mira Road. In his complaint to the Naya Nagar police, the victim who teaches at a private coaching class stated that he boarded a bus from Shivar Garden in Mira Road.

"Four suspects holding bags strategically positioned themselves near me. While one of them pushed me from one side, the other in an apparent move to divert attention dropped some coins on the floor of the bus. When I stood up to make way for him to pick up the fallen coins, he flicked the cash from my pocket. The miscreants then alighted at the next bus stop," said the complainant who filed a written complaint with the Naya Nagar police station. However, a FIR was yet to be registered.