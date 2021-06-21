Photos: Maharashtra Governor, politicians stress on yoga for good physical, mental health

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on his Twitter handle posted a picture of former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru doing the 'shirsasan' exercise.

"This International Day of Yoga, let us renew our resolve to follow true virtues imbibed by yoga- non-violence, truthfulness, avoidance of malice and hatred," the former state CM tweeted.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said yoga was an excellent way of achieving good physical and mental health.

There is a need to practice yoga to imbibe its long-term benefits for good health, he said in a tweet.

Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, several organisations held online yoga sessions to mark the occasion.

BJP leader Shaina NC, who had been organising 'Yoga By The Bay' at the Marine Drive promenade for the last six years, said this time the "home edition" session was held on Facebook and around 7,000 people participated in it.

A yoga event was also organised at the Maharashtra BJP office which was attended by state party chief Chandrakant Patil.