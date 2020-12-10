Photos: From fonts to surname, avoid these mistakes to escape Mumbai cops’ crackdown on 'fancy' number plates

In a crackdown on 'fancy' number plates, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) have issued e-challans and initiated action against almost 5,000 vehicles which had installed fancy number plates.

Police said that it was of utmost importance to stop such vehicles from plying the roads as it is very difficult for the officers or CCTV cameras to read these numbers and note them for further action. Moreover, it was also noticed that a number of criminals used vehicles with fancy number plates for illegal activities.

Guidelines for Standard Number Plate

Vehicles having less than 70cc engine should display a vehicle number plate with a font height of 15mm and width of 2.5mm.

Vehicles with 500cc vehicles or three-wheelers, the font height should be 35mm and width should be 7mm.

For vehicles which do not fall into this category, the font height of number plates (both front and rear) should be 65mm with the width of 10mm.

From number plates with small and unidentifiable fonts to use of surnames to write the number of the vehicle - Check out the photos of number plates which can get you fined in Mumbai.