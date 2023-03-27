 PHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud

PHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud

The classical dance event was organised by Shastriya Nritya Sanvardhan Sanstha, Pune and supported by guardian minister Chandrakant Patil.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud | Twitter

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said that it is the responsibility of society to promote classical dance and folk art so he will give all possible cooperation to promote the art of music and dance to preserve this heritage. He also said that a dance complex will be set up in Kothrud.

He was speaking at the Nritya Vandana organised in Kothrud. The classical dance event was organised by Shastriya Nritya Sanvardhan Sanstha, Pune and supported by Patil. 750 classical dancers from 24 groups participated in the event. 

On this occasion Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumarr, senior journalist Vijay Baviskar, famous classical dancer Shama Bhate, Manisha Sathe, Sucheta Chafekar, organizer Ajay Dhongde, Puneet Joshi, former MLA Medha Kulkarni, former Mayor Muralidhar Mohol were present.

Read Also
Pune: Climate Kranti to empower youth to become Green Entrepreneurs; check details of fellowship...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud

PHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud

Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Aniksha Jaisinghani, father Anil Jaisinghani granted bail by Mumbai...

Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Aniksha Jaisinghani, father Anil Jaisinghani granted bail by Mumbai...

Pune: Climate Kranti to empower youth to become Green Entrepreneurs; check details of fellowship...

Pune: Climate Kranti to empower youth to become Green Entrepreneurs; check details of fellowship...

Attention Punekars! Join walk on proposed Bal Bharti Paud Phata Link road on March 28 to learn more

Attention Punekars! Join walk on proposed Bal Bharti Paud Phata Link road on March 28 to learn more

Mumbai: CM Shinde to hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in state, condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Mumbai: CM Shinde to hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in state, condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks