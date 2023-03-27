PHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud | Twitter

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said that it is the responsibility of society to promote classical dance and folk art so he will give all possible cooperation to promote the art of music and dance to preserve this heritage. He also said that a dance complex will be set up in Kothrud.

He was speaking at the Nritya Vandana organised in Kothrud. The classical dance event was organised by Shastriya Nritya Sanvardhan Sanstha, Pune and supported by Patil. 750 classical dancers from 24 groups participated in the event.

On this occasion Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumarr, senior journalist Vijay Baviskar, famous classical dancer Shama Bhate, Manisha Sathe, Sucheta Chafekar, organizer Ajay Dhongde, Puneet Joshi, former MLA Medha Kulkarni, former Mayor Muralidhar Mohol were present.