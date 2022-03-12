Phone tapping case: Mumbai police ask Devendra Fadnavis to not come to BKC police station tomorrow

Mumbai police asked BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to not come to BKC police station tomorrow in a phone tapping case.

The information was given by the leader himself on Twitter. He wrote, " Just received a call from Joint CP,Crime. He told I’m not required to go to BKC police station. Instead,they will only come to take the required information. I have cancelled all my Pune programs for tomorrow. I’ll be at my residence. They can come anytime. Jai Hind,Jai Maharashtra (sic)."

Earlier in the day, he had received a notice in which the Mumbai Police has summoned him on Sunday in connection with a phone tapping case.

On February 26 this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil claimed that former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla had tapped phones of political leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh.

Pune Police on Saturday registered an FIR against Rashmi Shukla in the Maharashtra phone tapping case. The case was registered under section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act.

In July last year, the Maharashtra government had constituted a three-member high-level committee headed by the then Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey to investigate the phone tapping cases for the period of five years from 2015 to 2019.

The high-level committee was tasked to find out whether the phones of various political leaders were tapped illegally for undesirable political or any other purpose.

The committee was asked to submit a detailed report of the probe and fix the responsibility of the person (if any) responsible for such cases.

The committee has now submitted the report to the government. According to the report, it is found that the phone tapping was done during the tenure of then Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla.

Accordingly, an FIR has been filed by Pune city police against her under section 26 of the Indian Telegraph act.

There were allegations of phone tapping levelled by several MLAs including Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. The controversy over phone tapping had erupted in 2020 after audio clips purportedly having a telephonic conversation between Union minister Gajendra Singh and Congress leaders surfaced.

