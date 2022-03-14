Phone-tapping case: I was quizzed like a co-accused, says ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis

The cyber police recorded the statement of the former chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, in a phone-tapping case, for two hours at his official residence ‘Sagar’ in Malabar Hills. The police action sparked off a verbal duel between Fadnavis and the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies. Fadnavis claimed to have been questioned as if he were to be made co-accused in the case while the Shiv Sena and NCP lashed out at the former CM, saying that he should desist from political stunts as all were equal before the law.

Fadnavis accused the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of attempting to exert pressure in an illegal phone-tapping case. He levelled a serious allegation, that the Mumbai police were trying to make him a co-accused in this case. “The MVA government will not succeed in its objective, no matter how much it tries to frame me in the case,” he noted.

Fadnavis said he had raised the issue of a ‘mega scam’ on the transfers of officials on the MVA government’s watch before the Union home affairs secretary, but categorically denied having leaked any detail concerning the public domain. “Had I not exposed it, the mega scam worth crores would have been suppressed,” Fadnavis claimed.

He also alleged that pressure was being exerted on him as he had been raising issues such as the alleged connection between Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and the MVA’s conspiracy to target its opponents.

Fadnavis said he gave clear answers to the questions posed to him, and added that the Whistle Blowers’ Act should be made applicable tohim in the case, since he had laid bare the ‘mega scam’. The document she received were ‘sensitive’, contained the names of IPS officers and hence, the same were submitted to the Union home affairs secretary, who was the competent authority, he said. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded why Devendra Fadnavis was scared. He also said remarked with obvious sarcasm, ‘‘Great! Why do some people and some political parties consider themselves above the law? In Maharashtra, many ministers and people's representatives were summoned for questioning by the central investigation agencies out of political vendetta. All are equal before the law. So why this drama?’’ he asked.

NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also criticised Fadnavis and the BJP for making noise over the police action. ‘’Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and other Central probe agencies are being used against the opponents. Are police not supposed to seek information (from Fadnavis)?’’ he asked.

Meanwhile, the BJP, at various places in the state, staged protests against the police action.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:33 AM IST