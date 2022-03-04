Phone tapping case: Bombay HC grants interim protection to IPS officer Rashmi Shukla till March 25

Observing that prima facie there was a delay in registering the FIR and that IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was being singled out, the Bombay High Court has granted her protection from coercive action till further orders in the alleged phone tapping case.

A division bench of justices S S Shinde and Nitin Borkar granted her relief observing: “Prima facie, we are convinced that the petitioner needs to be protected until further orders.”

Shukla had approached the HC early this week seeking quashing of the FIR registered against her at Bund Garden police station in Pune in the alleged illegal phone tapping matter. Shukla is currently serving as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), South Zone, and is posted in Hyderabad.

The court noted in its order that the said FIR had been registered against Shukla after a considerable delay.

Jethmalani argued that the alleged incident of illegal phone tapping case had taken place over three years ago, the Pune police's FIR was registered against Shukla only on February 25 this year.

“Secondly, it appears that the FIR is registered only against the petitioner though other officers were involved in the process of obtaining sanction for surveillance for unearthing narcotics operations in Pune City,” the court further added.

The court also recorded her counsels – Mahesh Jethmalani and Sameer Nangre's statements that “full co-operation will be given during the course of investigation of subject FIR.”

Public prosecutor Jayesh Yagnik, however, opposed Shukla's request for interim protection from arrest. He further sought some time to file a reply to her plea saying that a copy of the petition had been served to him only on Thursday.

The judges, however, said that Shukla had made a case fit for ad-interim relief and that in passing its order, the high court was merely following the mandate of the Supreme Court.

Justice Shinde said: “We will pass appropriate orders. As per the petitioner's submissions, you (state police) are filing the FIR after three and a half years of the alleged cause of action.”

“Is not a case of malafide action that while apparently several officers are involved, the FIR is filed against only one officer? She is a serving IPS officer, holding a responsible post in Andhra Pradesh. Where is the scope of her absconding?” it added.

While Yagnik argued that the court was considering “only one side of the case”, Jethmalani argued that Shukla had been singled out and therefore, prayers in the petition deserved consideration.

Jethmalani further said that though several officers were involved in the process of alleged surveillance and phone interception on the basis that the said phone holders were supplying narcotics to college students, no one else had been named in the said FIR. The senior lawyer also told HC that none of the phone numbers allegedly intercepted were registered in the name of any politicians.

HC then said that prima facie, it was "convinced" that Shukla deserved to be granted protection until further orders. The HC further granted two weeks to the Pune police to file its reply and kept the matter for hearing on March 25.

