Philippines govt to follow ‘Dharavi model’ of India for containing spread of COVID-19 in the country

The Philippines government will follow the ‘Dharavi model’ of India for containing the spread of novel coronavirus in densely populated slum areas in Philippines, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in a statement. This comes after Dharavi, known as Asia’s largest slum, managed to successfully reverse the trend of rising COVID-19 cases.

"Team BMC shows the way to the World to fight Covid-19 virus, on front foot. Civic body resolves not to be complacement and lower its guard ever. Let us all join hands and resolve to win this war on covid decisively," Chahal said.

The BMC's "Chase the virus policy" has received global recognition after World Health Organisation’s (WHO) and Washington Post lauded the Dharavi-model that helps contain the spread of Coronavirus.