Phase-1 of eligibility survey done in Worli BDD chawls

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has completed the Phase-1 of eligibility survey of residents living in 14 Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls in Worli, said an official.

There are a total of 121 BDD chawls in Worli. According to the official, the authority will now prepare an annexure list (check list of documents) based on which tenants who have provided valid documents will be considered for new houses. The eligible tenants will be allotted temporary transit houses till then.

Besides this, MHADA has managed to convince nearly 250 tenants living in NM Joshi Marg BDD chawls to shift to transit houses. As promised, MHADA will now draw a lottery for these tenants and allocate them houses located on top floors.

In the draw, the tenants will know their flat numbers and on which floor their new houses will be located. This paper had earlier reported how MHADA has come up with an offer, asking tenants to shift to transit homes by November-end and avail the lottery draw offer.

MHADA, the nodal agency, is undertaking the BDD Chawls redevelopment project located in all three places of Mumbai — Naigaon, NM Joshi and Worli.

Interestingly, though then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had performed bhoomipujan (ground breaking) ceremony in April 2017, the authority is still struggling to commence the construction work of new buildings as residents are reluctant to vacate their houses.

As many as 13,500 tenants reside in the old chawls spread over 93 acres of land in Worli, NM Joshi Marg and Naigaon, making this the second largest cluster development project in the city after Dharavi.

MHADA had shortlisted Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Realty, TATA and Shapoorji Pallonji for carrying out redevelopment of the British-era chawls.

While 68 per cent of the land will be used for residential purposes, the rest will be used for commercial development. Each resident will be getting 500 square feet carpet area under the project.