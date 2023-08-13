PFI Conspiracy: NIA Carries Raids In 5 States, Including Maharashtra

(Representative Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Continuing its extensive probe against the banned outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at 14 locations spanning five states. During the action, a substantial cache of incriminating digital devices and documents were confiscated, informed the agency. Intelligence and investigations indicate that the PFI has been actively involved in radicalising vulnerable youth to further its anti-India objectives, it added.

NIA's focus is to counteract the schemes of the PFI & its top leadership

The coordinated operation was undertaken in Kannur and Malappuram districts of Kerala, Dakshin Kannada in Karnataka, Nashik and Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Murshidabad in West Bengal and Katihar in Bihar. The agency further said that the raids are in tandem with the NIA's focus to counteract the schemes of the PFI and its top leadership, who are believed to be orchestrating the creation of an armed cadre, christened as the PFI Army.

Of particular concern are the suspected mid-level PFI agents who are reportedly acting as master trainers. They have allegedly been organising arms training camps across pan-India. These members are said to be trained in the use of weapons, iron rods, swords, and knives.

The case against the PFI was officially registered in Delhi in April 2022. Following nationwide operations in September 2022, several high-ranking PFI leaders, including more than a dozen members of the national executive committee, were apprehended. In March 2023, the NIA filed a charge-sheet against 19 people for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy. Additionally, the chargesheet implicated the PFI as an organisation. In April 2023, a supplementary charge-sheet was filed against the PFI national coordinator for weapons training.

