Peter Mukerjea & Indrani Mukerjea: Divorce with a grin

Mumbai: After 17 years of being together through thick and thin, former media baron Peter Mukerjea and Indrani, both prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, have legally parted ways.Their 17-year-old marriage was annulled by the family court on Thursday.

But the split wasn’t a protracted legal battle as such. Instead, the now estranged couple had sought to amicably end their relationship and, accordingly, had sought a ‘mutual’ divorce from the court.

In fact, the duo was seemingly well-prepared for it, as they appeared composed during the proceedings. There were no expressions of nervousness on their faces.

“Both Indrani and Peter entered the courtroom and attentively observed whatever was going on (proceedings). Just as the judge pronounced their divorce, they shook hands and wished luck to each other with smiling faces,” said advocate Edith Dey, who represents Indrani.

The couple married in 2002 and were together through the good times. Until their lives took a turn for the worse after their arrests in the alleged murder case of Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora, 23.

It was in September last year, that Indrani decided to end to their ‘irreparably broken’ marriage and she had, accordingly, served a notice to Peter in prison, where he is presently lodged.

“The duo have called off their marriage amicably. They had signed consent terms last time and the compliance of the same was produced before the court.

After seeing that all the terms have been complied with, the court pronounced the divorce. They are legally divorced now,” explained advocate Dey.

As per the consent terms, the couple has decided to equally share their investments and as far as the immovable properties are concerned, some go to Indrani while some will be retained by Peter.

“One apartment at Marlow building in Worli has been gifted to Indrani while one stays with Peter. In Goa, there are again two properties, one has been given to Vidhie (Indrani and Sanjeev’s daughter) and one stays with Peter,” Dey said.

“As far as the properties in London and Spain are concerned, both remain with Indrani as they initially stood in her name,” Dey added.

According to the terms of consent, since all the couple's investments were made jointly, now these have been divided equally between them. Other assets, like furniture and jewellery, have also been equally divided, Dey added.