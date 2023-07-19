PETA Moves SC, Seeks Review On Jallikattu, Bullock Cart Races Verdict

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has approached the Supreme Court and sought a review of its May 18 verdict upholding the validity of the amendments made by Tamil Nadu to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA Act), thereby permitting bullock cart races in Maharashtra and the bovine sport, jallikattu, in Tamil Nadu, the Bar and Bench portal has reported.

As per the review plea, bullock cart races and jallikattu use violence, force, agitation, and coercion against animals. As per the animal rights organisation’s plea, these are “against the natural instinct, behaviour and anatomy of the bulls/ bullocks/ buffaloes, and serve no essential purpose”.

The plea states that jallikattu and bullock cart races lead to severe injuries and fatalities, affecting both bulls and humans, including participants, spectators, and even minor children. PETA stated,

SC Earlier Upheld Laws Allowing Bull Cart Racing

The top court had upheld laws allowing Kambala and bull cart racing in Karnataka and Maharashtra, besides allowing jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. As per the SC’s earlier judgment, “There is no flaw in state action. It is a bovine sport and participation will be allowed as per the rules. The Act is not relatable to Article 48 of the constitution. Incidental impact may fall upon certain types of bulls affecting agricultural activity but it is referable, in pith and substance, to Entry 17, List III of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India”.

In May 2014, though, the apex court had held that jallikattu was violative of animal rights and had never been the culture or tradition of Tamil Nadu. However, in January 2016, the Centre issued a notification carving out an exception for jallikattu and bullock cart races in Maharashtra from the scope of the PCA Act. That notification came to be challenged before the SC.