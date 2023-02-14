Person not entitled to police protection as a matter of right: Govt to HC

File Photo

A person is neither entitled to police protection as a matter of right nor can be granted as a matter of course, said the Maharashtra government in its reply opposing a plea by MP Rajan Vichare from Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) seeking restoration of his security.

Vichare’s security was reduced from 2+2 constables to just 1+1 constable after Eknath Shinde government came to power. He then filed a petition before the Bombay High Court, through advocate Nitin Satpute, alleging that it was a politically motivated move.

However, an affidavit has been filed by assistant commissioner of police, Thane, Dr Shrikant Paropkari, opposing the claim saying that the decision was taken "after consideration at all levels" and an approval from the Thane police commissioner.

His affidavit read: “A person is neither entitled to a Police Protection as a matter of right nor can be granted as a matter of course.” It further added: “An inquiry is conducted and after determining the extent of such threat and the nature thereof the extent of Police Protection and its duration is decided.”

Vichare's security deliberately reduced

It further denied allegations that Vichare's security had been deliberately reduced to cause harm to him and for his family members to be put in danger as being "incorrect" and "without any basis."

Rhe MP had alleged that the government was providing double police security to the Private Personal Assistants', party workers and some people who are not even holding any position but are close to CM Eknath Shinde at the cost of state exchequer, but the security of those aligning with UBT Shiv Sena has been reduced.

Rebutting the claim, the affidavit states that “even if threats to the life of Citizen exist Police Protection is provided”.

Vichare's security not continuous

The government has further contended that the police protection, which was granted to Vichare since February 2002, has not been continuous, as the same was in between discontinued.

"Whenever there is any threat perception, after considering the overall view only thereafter Police Protection is given to the said person either on-payment or non payment," the affidavit added.

A division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and PD Naik allowed Vichare’s advocate to amend the petition. The matter has been kept for hearing two weeks after the petition is amended.

