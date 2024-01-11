'Perform Narco Test On Narwekar': Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Makes Absurd Demand After Maha Speaker's Verdict

A day after Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker gave his verdict in Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case, UBT faction MLA Nitin Deshmukh has demanded a narco test of the speaker.

"Narvekar has given verdict on expected lines. His narco test will reveal all the conspiracies of the ruling party," Deshmukh said.

In a sarcastic jibe at Narwekar, Deshmukh said that he should be made a judge of the Supreme Court.

Speaker Narwekar on Wednesday, in his decision, held Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena. However, he refused to disqualify any MLAs from both factions.

Reacting to the verdict, Deshmukh said, "Everyone had an idea of what the outcome would be. So no one was shocked by Rahul Narvekar's result. If a narco test is performed on him, the entire conspiracy will come out. The conspiracy was hatched from the beginning."

In a dig at the speaker, he said, "Rahul Narvekar's verdict should be taken as an ideal example. Make him a Supreme Court judge. Narvekar will give good verdicts for the country. The central government should amend the law to make Narwekar judge of the Supreme Court."

Deshmukh further stressed that even though the verdict has gone against his party, Uddhav Thackeray has already done the planning for the future.

Shinde will have to go do farming: Deshmukh

Hitting out at CM Shinde, Deshmukh said, "His 40 MLAs will not be seen anywhere. CM Shinde had said that he will go do farming even if one of his 40 MLAs lose in elections. He should follow his words. Because he will eventually have to do that (farming) only."

"Voters are with Uddhav Thackeray. Their sympathies are with him. The main verdict will be given by the voters and it will be in favour of Thackeray," he said.