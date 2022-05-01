People who're scared of removing loudspeakers from mosques saying that they demolished Babri: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday slammed Sena and said that people who're scared of removing loudspeakers from mosques are saying that they demolished Babri.

"People who're scared of removing loudspeakers from mosques are saying that they demolished the Babri Masjid. Devendra Fadnavis was a part of Babri Masjid's demolition. There was no Shiv Sena leader then. I don't consider it a mosque, it was just a structure," he was quoted as saying in Booster Dose' rally at Somaiya Ground in Mumbai.

"For whom is the govt (Shiv Sena) working, that's the big question. Two of their ministers are in jail & they shamelessly print the photo of a minister who's in jail, on the decisions of the govt. Earlier, there was work from home, now there's work from jail," Fadnavis added.

Maharashtra LoP & former CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with other BJP leaders, attends a 'Booster Dose' rally at Somaiya Ground in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/adgjUTDoTr — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:10 PM IST