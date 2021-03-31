People should be ready for stricter steps: Rajesh Tope on COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said people should be ready for stringent measures in the coming days to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Talking to reporters here, Tope said saving lives is the government's priority, the minister told reporters here. Maharashtra has seen a huge rise in coronavirus positive cases over the last week.

Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government last week announced a ban on all types of gatherings, including political and religious. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the state's economy.

On Tuesday, the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government spoke in different voices on the need for a fresh lockdown in the state, with some leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena questioning its effectiveness against the epidemic. Tope, an NCP leader, on Tuesday said imposing a lockdown is the last option for the state government.