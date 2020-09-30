People losing their jobs: HC

Mumbai: Taking up cudgels for the daily commuter, the High court observed that several persons have lost their jobs for want of access to public transport. The bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni underscored the need (for the state) to come up with some mechanism to facilitate the commute of the public, since lawyers were already being allowed to travel by local trains.

The court has asked the state to file its reply in this respect. "We don't want to give out a message of bias, as lawyers have been allowed to travel in local trains. Thus, we think even the public must be allowed to board trains," CJ Datta pointed out.

"We say so because there have been numerous cases wherein professionals are losing their jobs and are starving. General managers have taken up the job of dumper drivers, some are selling vegetables," the judges added.