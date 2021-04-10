People losing patience with lockdown, says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the government decision on lockdown will be for the entire state especially in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. He admitted that the patience of some people is running out with lockdowns but the government is vowed to break the virus chain.

“I am aware that the patience of some people is running out, but giving up the fight against the virus at this juncture is not an option,’’ said Pawar who chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in Pune district. He urged the people to strictly observe the Covid-19 norms in a serious bid to curb the virus infection.

“I also know that for the last several months, everyone has been suffering due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Everyone should cooperate with each other without bringing any kind of politics. The Central and State governments should work without any blame game,” he noted.

Pawar has denied any failure on the part of the state govt to prepare an action plan ahead of the beginning of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “The administration and the political leadership of the Centre and the State governments had worked towards containing the spread of the virus in the first wave and before the second wave struck, the health infrastructure was considerably enhanced in Pune,” he said.

Pawar said, "We have a lot more facilities now than in the first wave. At the time, no one knew how serious it was. After the PM's appeal, the whole country responded to his appeal. However, in the first wave, people were afraid of Corona. However, this is not the case now.” He noted that the situation is quite serious as the spread of virus is fast and the subsequent infection.

Meanwhile, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, who had slammed the state government for its poor vaccination management, said vaccine doses will be available as per the demand.