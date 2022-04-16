People do not want politics of hatred, says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

The state Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said that the people of the country do not want politics of hatred and they will no longer patronise the BJP.

He said the BJP was chosen by the people to do development works but the current situation was such that the currency of Bangladesh was stronger than the Indian rupee. He was reacting to the ongoing loudspeaker row after BJP has pressed for its use at the time of Azaan while MNS chief Raj Thackeray has asked the state government to remove them from mosques by May 3.

Patole said the Raj Thackeray-led party must speak on unemployment, farm distress and poverty rather than harping on issues that cause religious animosity.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 08:35 PM IST