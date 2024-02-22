'Pehle 10 Kilo Kum Kar Phir Rahul Ji Se Milna': Zeeshan Siddique Alleges Body-Shaming During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Zeeshan Siddique |

Mumbai, February 22: Disgruntled Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique alleged that he had been subjected to body-shaming during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, February 22, Zeeshan Siddique said one person from Rahul Gandhi's circle had told him to lose 10 kilogram weight for meeting the Congress leader. He also accused the Congress party of discriminating against Muslim leaders.

"People in Rahul Gandhi's circle do not talk properly with us. During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded, I was thrown away. A person close to him told me 'pehle 10 kilo kum kar, phir tujhe Rahul ji se milaunga'," Zeeshan told media persons. His press conference came after the Congress replaced him with Akhilesh Yadav as president of the Mumbai unit of the Youth Congress.

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique hits out at Rahul Gandhi and co.



Congress's Secularism Is Fake: Zeeshan

Alleging that there is no secularism in Congress, Zeeshan said the party is not supporting Muslim leaders, but wants Muslims to vote for it. He further said those in the inner circle of Rahul Gandhi were out to destroy the Congress party. Indicating that he is set to leave the Congress, he said he will talk to his supporters and look for other political options. His father Baba Siddique recently quit the Congress and joined Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Zeeshan Slams Uddhav Thackeray:

Zeeshan also slammed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and accused him of promoting communal agenda. He alleged said during the MVA government helmed by Uddhav Thackeray several issues pertaining to his constituency, Bandra (E), remained unresolved. "Mr Thackeray openly used to say that Babri masjid was demolished by Shiv Sainiks and the Congress was in alliance with him," he recalled.