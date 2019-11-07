Peeping Tom in posh Pune restaurant: Spy camera found inside women's toilet, case filed

A posh restaurant in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad has filed a case against its own staffer for allegedly fitting a spy camera in women's toilet.
According to Mid-Day, the camera was spotted by a woman who had visited the restaurant and who claims that the restaurant's response was unsatisfactory. She says it was only after she posted the entire episode and photos of the spy camera on social media that the restaurant approached the police.
The hotel where the incident took place is named BeHive Kitchen and Brewery at Hinjewadi. The incident took place on November 3, when the woman spotted the camera confronted the restaurant staff, but says they said they had no idea who had fitted it. The woman said that the camera was removed within 10 minutes.
Later, the woman uploaded a scathing social media post on the incident. After which the management of the hotel lodged a complaint with Hinjewadi police on November 5 against a staffer named Ram Deb Nath (24). The restaurant claimed that the camera was fixed by one of their employees who ran away post the incident.
