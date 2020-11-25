Pedestrians top the list of most vulnerable on roads in Mumbai

Pedestrians and motorcyclists continue to be the most vulnerable group of road users, with over 47 percent of pedestrians being the victim of road crashes in the city. The decrease in road deaths during lockdown, affected all road users in a similar way, except for a small increase in the proportion of motorcycle drivers compared to pillion riders this year.

According to the report published by the BIGRS, over 210 pedestrians had died in road crash deaths, followed by 183 motorcyclists, 45 drivers/passengers of three/four wheeler vehicles, and nine cyclists. The pattern of deaths by gender was similar to previous years, with men accounting for 80 percent of road crash deaths. The largest proportion of road crash deaths was among young men aged between 20 and 29 years old.

The report states that pedestrian fatalities have decreased by 40 percent since 2015, although they still make up the largest group of road crash victims. Motorcycle fatalities have also dropped gradually over the same period. There was, however, a slight decline in the number of pedestrian and motorcyclist deaths recorded last year in road crashes as 243 and 194 fatalities were recorded in 2018 respectively.

Pedestrian deaths had a very different pattern from motorcyclists, with the highest proportion among 35 to 59-year-old men and a more even distribution across age and gender. Speed management and pedestrian infrastructure improvements are key to reduce deaths among these road users, said Yashasvi Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).