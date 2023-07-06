Pawar Vs Pawar: Factions Trade Insults and Recriminations | file photo

Mumbai: Chances of reconciliation between NCP leader Sharad Pawar and his rebel nephew Ajit Pawar, who has made a play for the party, dwindled following yet another day of high-stakes political games on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar, who joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government as deputy chief minister last week, on Wednesday declared that he would be the chief minister “one day”, creating significant discomfiture among his newfound allies.

The newly minted deputy CM advised his 83-year-old uncle to retire and give the rebels his blessings. “You are now 83. Are you going to stop some day or not? Give us your blessings, we need them. You are our hero. I told Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule to convince himto retire. But she told me he is stubborn. He won’t listen,” Ajit Pawar said.

The octogenarian leader, however, had a word of advice for his nephew. He asked him to beware of the BJP, “which finishes off its allies”.

Sharad Pawar justified the NCP’s alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, calling the party inclusive, “unlike the Hindutva of the BJP, which is divisive and toxic”.

Sule, meanwhile, came to her father’s defence, and pointed out that businessmen Ratan Tata and Cyrus Poonawala and actor Amitabh Bachhan were all in their eighties, yet remained very active. “Age is only a number,” she said.



Ajit Pawar also claimed that his uncle was fully in the loop when the BJP and NCP decided to form a coalition government in 2019.

“Five meetings took place at the residence of a prominent businessman andsenior BJP and NCP leaders were in attendance. The decision was taken and I was asked to go [for the swearing-in]. Later everything was backtracked and instead we went with the Shiv Sena,” he claimed.



He also said that in 2017, the NCP had attempted to join hands with the BJP, but the latter preferred to be with Shiv Sena.

'Sharad Pawar should stop politics now and only give advice'

“Our leaders said we will not go with Shiv Sena since it is a communal party. But in 2019 we were asked to join hands with the Shiv Sena. If the Sena was a communal party in 2017, why was it acceptable to cohabit with it in 2019?” Ajit Pawar asked.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the developmental work he had implemented in the past nine years. There was no alternative to Modi in 2024, he claimed. “Sharad Pawar should stop politics now and only give advice.”

Sharad Pawar warned his nephew that he and his supporters were committing political harakiri by casting their lot with the BJP.

“Those who join hands with the BJP and share power with it eventually get destroyed. The BJP’s policy is to steadily weaken its political allies. There are enough examples of this in other states. Akali Dal was with the BJP for many years, but now it is nowhere. Similar situation unfolded in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar realised this and switched to an alliance with the RJD,” he said.