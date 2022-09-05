Patra Chawl scam: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till September 19 | File

Mumbai: A Mumbai Court has extended judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till September 19 in a money laundering case involving alleged irregularities during development of a Patra chawl scam.

The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested on Aug 1.

#UPDATE | Mumbai: Special PMLA court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till 19th September, in the Patra Chawl land scam case. https://t.co/tOEHEsHB5k — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Raut had received part of the proceeds of crime in the redevelopment project in Goregaon that did not materialize.

It has been alleged that Pravin Raut, the frontman of the MP Sanjay Raut in the case, and also one of the directors of the company (Guruashish Constructions Pvt Ltd.) that was in charge of the redevelopment project, had transferred some amounts to Sanjay Raut and his wife from Rs. 112 crores that he had benefited from the fraud.

Sanjay Raut had been in the ED's custodial interrogation till Aug 8, after which the agency had requested the court to place him in judicial custody. It had told the court that he is influential and may tamper with evidence if released.