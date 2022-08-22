e-Paper Get App

Patra Chawl scam: No relief for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, custody extended until Sept 5

The agency had arrested Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case concerning Goregaon’s Patra Chawl.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
Patra Chawl land scam: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sent to judicial custody till 22nd August | Kunal Patil

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been remanded in judicial custody till September 5th by a special court on Monday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in whose custody he has been since 14 days. The agency had arrested him in a money laundering case concerning Goregaon’s Patra Chawl.

This is developing story, more details will be updated

