Patra Chawl Scam: Mumbai special court extends ED custody of Sanjay Raut till August 8

Mumbai's Patra Chawl case: Sambit Patra flays Opposition for supporting Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut | Kunal Patil

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Patra Chawl money-laundering case, extended his custody till August 8. The MP was produced before a special court here on Thursday.

The court said ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation. It said, "It is a fact that trail of Rs 1.17 and 1.08 crore money was not before the court earlier... Some more amounts have been revealed. ED pointed out bank statements and further trail..."

"Aspects require further investigation, however I am of the opinion that the same can be done till August 8, 2022, wherein the ED can look into all aspects," the court stated.

Earlier, advocate Ranjeet Sangle had filed an intervention application on behalf of witness Swapna Patakar saying she was threatened by Raut. Responding to that, the court said "Sangle couldn't justify how such an application was tenable under Section 167 of CrPC. If any threats have been given by the accused or anyone claiming on his behalf, the person has to approach the authority concerned. If the authority is not taking cognisance, the remedy is different."

The ED had produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge MG Deshpande on Monday and sought his remand for eight days. But the court sent the Sena leader to the agency's custody till August 4.



The agency had told the court on Monday that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.



The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.