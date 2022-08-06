Patra Chawl redevelopment case: Varsha Raut quizzed for ten hours by ED

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rauts wife Varsha Raut arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after she was summoned by the agency in connection with the Patra Chawl land case, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 6 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha was on Saturday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for nearly ten hours in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment case.

Raut was arrested by the ED on July 31 in connection with the alleged scam, which is reported to be worth a total of Rs 1039.79 crore. He is currently in the ED custody and the agency had issued a summons to Varsha on Thursday.

Varsha reached the ED office in Ballard Estate at around 11 a.m. on Saturday in response to the ED’s summons. She left a little before 9 p.m. and did not speak to the media.

ED officials said that she needs to be questioned in connection with several facts that have come to light during Raut’s interrogation as well as its independent inquiries into the trail of money that has allegedly been misappropriated by the accused.

It is the ED’s contention that Varsha received Rs 1.08 crore in her bank account and that Raut, when he was quizzed about the same, could not offer any satisfactory explanations for the same. Varsha has also been questioned by the ED once before in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case.

According to the ED, the money that Varsha received in her account was transferred by Pravin Raut, who is also named as an accused in the case, in the name of friendly loans.

At Raut’s recent remand hearing the ED had also submitted in the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court that several properties in Alibaug had been purchased by Raut in exchange for substantial cash payments. The ED has further claimed that Rs 1.17 crore, which were allegedly the proceeds of the crime, were used to purchase these properties, and that this was part of the money that was swindled from the tenants of the Patra Chawl.