Patra Chawl land scam: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in April alerted PM about injustice against Sanjay Raut

Despite Pawar’s intervention Raut failed to get any relief as ED went ahead with its action.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 08:47 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was detained by Enforcement Directorate on Sunday in connection with Patra chawl redevelopment case after three-and-half months when NCP chief Sharad Pawar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him injustice was being done against the senior MP and editor.

However, despite Pawar’s intervention Raut failed to get any relief as ED went ahead with its action. Pawar said he flagged the issues of Central agencies targeting Raut.

"On what basis was action taken against Sanjay Raut? This is injustice. What was the provocation? Just because he is making some statements and criticisms does not mean action should be taken against him. What was the need," Pawar said.

"It is our duty to bring to the Prime Minister's notice the injustice being done to a journalist and a senior Parliamentarian," Pawar said.

Pawar’s meeting with Modi took place on April 6, a day after the ED Had attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

