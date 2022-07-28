Patra Chawl ED case: Witness complaints to cops after receiving threat letter pressuring her not to speak before agency

Sanjay Raut | (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Swapna Patkar, a witness in a money-laundering case linked to the Patra Chawl redevelopment case, has complained to the Vakola police claiming that she had received a threat letter pressuring her not to speak before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had earlier summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to appear before the ED officials for Wednesday in the case, but he could not appear before the agency citing busy schedule.

Patkar in her complaint given on July 16 had stated that she had on July 15, she had received a paper inserted in a daily newspaper which had a rape and murder threat to her. In the letter, it was stated that she would be murdered and put in Thane creek if she opened her mouth before the ED.

In her police complaint, Patkar had claimed that the said threat letter has a strong connection with the ongoing ED investigation involving a politician and his family member, for which the ED had taken her statement. Patkar has also requested the police to register an FIR in the matter and investigate the incident thoroughly.

"We have received a complaint application from Swapna Patkar and we are enquiring into it," confirmed senior police inspector Pradip More of Vakola police station.

In February, the ED had arrested Pravin Raut, former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, Mumbai under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). M/s Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd was allegedly involved in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl. Patra Chawl had 672 tenants in tenements on 47 acres of land belonging to Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA).

ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Mumbai Police's EOW against M/s Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Kumar Wadhawan in connection with alleged irregularities in the redevelopment project.

