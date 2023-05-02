 Passengers stage protest on Mumbai airport runway as IndiGo flight faces 2-hour delay
According to reports, passengers sat down on the runway in protest against the mismanagement of the situation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
Mumbai airport was thrown into chaos on Tuesday morning as an IndiGo flight to Nainital was delayed for two hours due to technical issues.

The passengers were forced to remain seated on the plane for one and a half to two hours, which led to increasing frustration and anger. Eventually, the passengers' patience reached a breaking point and they staged a protest at the airport, demanding that the airline company provide alternative arrangements for the flight.

They began protesting on the runway, leading to a tense standoff with airport authorities.

According to reports, passengers sat down on the runway in protest against the mismanagement of the situation. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were called in to intervene and force passengers onto transport buses to be brought back to the airport.

The situation caused an atmosphere of panic among other passengers waiting for their flights, as the runway was blocked for some time.

