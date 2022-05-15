Passengers wait in aircraft at Pune airport for 4 hours as Go First flight delayed

Passengers onboard the Bengaluru-bound Go First flight had to face a terrible experience as they were made to wait in the aircraft, grounded at Pune airport, for four hours, after their flight was delayed.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 10.50 pm on May 14, however it took off four hours later, at 3.24 am, on May 15.

Many passengers took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the incident.

A passenger, who on Twitter, went by the name of William Andrew wrote,

"Go First Air from Pune to Bangalore didn’t take off due to engine technical issue, we were made to sit 3hrs inside aircraft and told that alternate flight arranged, but now no commun, mess is getting created in Pune airport."

Go First airlines in response to his complaint said that the concerned team will look into the incident.

"Hi, we are extremely sorry for the experience you had. It is never our intention to make our guests feel unhappy with our service. We have shared your feedback with the concerned team for review, and they'll surely look into this," the airlines wrote on Twitter.

Go First Air from Pune to Bangalore didn’t take off due to engine technical issue, we were made to sit 3hrs inside aircraft and told that alternate flight arranged, but now no commun, mess is getting created in Pune airport @JM_Scindia @GoFirstairways — William Andrew (@William83930779) May 14, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 02:05 PM IST