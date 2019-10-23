Passengers between Mumbai and Ahmedabad can soon travel by Tejas Express, tickets to cost Rs 1,700

In a good news for passengers between Mumbai and Ahmedabad they soon could travel by the new Tejas Express.

According to the Hindustan Times, tickets for Tejas Express are expected to cost Rs 2,000 for executive coaches and Rs 1,700 for chair car coaches – a few hundred rupees higher than the current Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express. The express will also have dynamic pricing that could lead to an increase in fares with subsequent bookings.

Rahul Himalayan, general manager, Western Zone, IRCTC told the leading daily, “The express will be operated six days a week and will be equipped with the latest passenger amenities.”

Passengers will be able to able to enjoy movies and music onboard the train using the WiFi service. The train will leave from Ahmedabad at 6.40am and reach Mumbai by 1.15pm. It will depart from Mumbai at 3.40pm and reach Ahmedabad at 10.25pm.