Passenger Aboard Dubai-Mumbai Indigo Flight Held For Smoking Mid-Air | Representative Image

Mumbai: A Passenger who travelled from Saudi Arabia to Mumbai was arrested for allegedly smoking inside the flight. He was caught smoking in the airline's toilet. The incident prompted the flight crew to immediately intervene and report the matter to Sahara police station after the flight landed. The case has been registered under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC Act and 25 (in any part of an aircraft or in its vicinity, in which a notice is displayed indicating that smoking is prohibited) of the Aircraft Rules.

Accused Identified

According to the FIR, the accused, Kawraj Tagat Singh (26) a resident of Rajasthan, was on an Indigo Airlines flight from Dubai to Mumbai on August 3. During the journey, Singh entered the toilet/Lav G and began smoking. The crew noticed the smell emanating from the toilet and the smell of smoke spreading through the cabin. Upon investigation, a piece of burnt cigarette was found in the toilet, while the crew asked the passenger about the smoking he submitted cigarette pocket and lighter to the crew members.

Upon landing at Mumbai Airport, the flight crew promptly handed over the passenger to the Sahara police.

It is important to note that despite clear instructions from the flight crew about the prohibition of smoking on the aircraft, Singh still chose to smoke inside the airplane's toilet, leading to his subsequent arrest.

