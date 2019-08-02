Party will be selective in admitting Opposition leaders: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Amravati: Citing the hordes of leaders from various Opposition parties who are making a beeline for the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday warned that the party will soon put up a "Housefull" board.

"We are going to take only good people, and be very selective. Those facing probes or investigation, will not be taken into the party fold. They will be shown the 'Housefull' board," Fadnavis said here.

His comments came amidst reports that many more leaders and legislators from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are expected to walk over to the BJP ahead of the October Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, as many as four sitting legislators - one from the Congress, three from the NCP -- a prominent NCP woman leader and others joined the ruling party at a big function in Mumbai.

Kickstarting the BJP's election campaign with a month-long 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' at Mozari village here, Fadnavis also pledged that all efforts would be made to make Maharashtra "drought-free".

"I will not allow the next generation to see drought under any circumstances," he said amidst thunderous applause as he launched the yatra on a special van designed as a 'rath'.

To provide a long-term solution to drought, he said the government plans to "interlink" all the major rivers in the state.