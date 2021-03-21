Param Bir Singh's letter: Sharad Pawar to meet Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil today to discuss political situation in Maharashtra

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Param Bir Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".In the eight-page letter, Singh has complained of "political interference" by Deshmukh.He said the case about a car with explosives having been found near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was being investigated by the ATS and the NIA and all his officers rendered "all necessary assistance for a free and fair investigation".

Singh said that at one of the briefing sessions in the wake of the Antilia incident in mid-March 2021, he had told Thackeray about "several misdeeds and malpractices being indulged into by the Home Minister"

(With inputs from ANI)