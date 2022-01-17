Param Bir Singh-Sachin Vaze meeting: Show cause notice issued to four police personnel

A show cause notice has been issued to four police personnel in connection with the alleged secret meeting between ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze after hearing before Chandiwal Commission in November 2021, Navi Mumbai police told news agency ANI.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:41 PM IST