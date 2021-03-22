Param Bir Singh moves SC, seeks CBI probe into 'corrupt practices of Anil Deshmukh before evidence is destroyed'

Mumbai's former Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh (58) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the "corrupt practices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh before the evidences are destroyed.’’ He has also sought quashing of the March 17 order of his transfer by Deshmukh.



Singh is understood to have engaged senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was the attorney general of India in the first Modi dispensation, to plead for an urgent hearing, possibly on Tuesday, before the Chief Justice of India, before the court goes into a week's holiday after Friday on account of Holi.

Singh has prayed for an immediate CBI inquiry, which is unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair, into the various alleged corrupt malpractices of Deshmukh. The petition has accused Deshmukh of interfering in various investigations and instructing the police officers to conduct the same in a particular manner, without keeping him posted as the overall in-charge of police and law and order in the metropolis.