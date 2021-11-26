e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,549 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours Delhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 368
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:08 PM IST

Extortion case: Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police to join probe

The Thane police commissioner also set up an SIT to investigate the case.
Faisal Tandel
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh | PTI

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh | PTI

Advertisement

Thane: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday morning appeared before the Thane Nagar police in connection with the investigation into an extortion case registered against him there, sources said.

Thane police commissioner has set up an SIT to investigate the case against Singh. A DCP level officer is investigating the case.

In the last week of July 2021, the Thane Nagar police had registered an extortion case against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, gangster Ravi Pujari and 25 others.

On Thursday Singh appeared before the Crime Branch in Mumbai in connection with an extortion case registered against him.

A senior police official from Thane commissionerate confirmed Singh's arrival for questioning at 7:45 am. Sources claim just like the Thursday visit to the Mumbai crime branch. Singh directly reached Thane on Friday in Thane nagar police station.

The Thane court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh. The court issued an order on October 26, 2021, by R J Tambe, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane.

The warrant states that Param Bir Singh, resident of house number 133, Sector 27, Chandigarh, stands charged with the offence under sections 384, 386, 387, 389, 392, 324, 323, 506, 506 (2), 166, 109, 120b of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

The warrant further directed that the said accused be arrested and produced before the court.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Param Bir Singh moves court; seeks cancellation of order declaring him absconder FPJ Legal: Param Bir Singh moves court; seeks cancellation of order declaring him absconder

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:07 PM IST
Advertisement