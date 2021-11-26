Extortion case: Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police to join probe

Thane: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday morning appeared before the Thane Nagar police in connection with the investigation into an extortion case registered against him there, sources said.

Thane police commissioner has set up an SIT to investigate the case against Singh. A DCP level officer is investigating the case.

In the last week of July 2021, the Thane Nagar police had registered an extortion case against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, gangster Ravi Pujari and 25 others.

On Thursday Singh appeared before the Crime Branch in Mumbai in connection with an extortion case registered against him.

A senior police official from Thane commissionerate confirmed Singh's arrival for questioning at 7:45 am. Sources claim just like the Thursday visit to the Mumbai crime branch. Singh directly reached Thane on Friday in Thane nagar police station.

The Thane court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh. The court issued an order on October 26, 2021, by R J Tambe, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane.

The warrant states that Param Bir Singh, resident of house number 133, Sector 27, Chandigarh, stands charged with the offence under sections 384, 386, 387, 389, 392, 324, 323, 506, 506 (2), 166, 109, 120b of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

The warrant further directed that the said accused be arrested and produced before the court.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:07 PM IST