The demand for the nullification of the examinations conducted by the Public Health Department for Group C and D categories in October is gaining momentum after it was revealed that department officials and employees were involved in the question paper leaks.

Taking a serious note of the strong protest from various quarters, including the candidates who appeared for those exams, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced that a meeting will be held in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to take a decision on re-examination. Pawar said, “It is not possible for these exams to be conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. However, the government will take stern action against those engaged in malpractices in the examination process and recruitment in the health department.”

After confusion and mismanagement, the examination for various posts in Group C of the health department was held on October 24 in which 4.5 lakh candidates had registered, while the exam for Group D took place with 4.61 lakh registered candidates. However, a lot of candidates complained that question papers were circulated on social media.

Thereafter, the Aam Aadmi Party lodged a complaint with the Pune cyber police, which has arrested more than a dozen people. However, the BJP has slammed the state government demanding the resignation of state public health minister Rajesh Tope. State BJP chief spokesman Keshav Upadhye alleged that the minister is “directly responsible for the confusion in the examination”. “The minister’s apology will not be sufficient as nearly 10 lakh candidates have been the victims of this mismanagement and cheating,” Upadhye said

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:24 AM IST