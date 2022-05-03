Panvel’s Minesh Gadgil receives 'Krishi Bhushan' award for his new concept of organic farming

Progressive farmer Minesh Gadgil, who is implementing innovative concepts in agriculture to make Panvel and Raigad district proud, received 'Krishi Bhushan 2019' award for organic farming at the hands of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The ceremony was held in Nashik on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Nashik Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of State for Agriculture Vishwajeet Kadam, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Gadgil is a highly educated villager of Gulsunde village in Panvel taluka. Despite being a highly educated young man, he maintained a passion for agriculture. And, he started doing various experiments in agriculture and as a result he emerged as an agricultural researcher and progressive farmer. He has consistently implemented various projects in agriculture. Therefore, he has been honoured with various awards in the past.

“Excessive use of chemical fertilizers adversely affects soil and human health,” said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the function and emphasised chemical-free agriculture just like agriculture abroad. He added that people should adopt organic farming as suggested by Gadgil.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 07:29 PM IST