Panvel: Wadale lake's surrounding gets security following PWP corporator's effort

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is trying to preserve the heritage and culture of Panvel by beautifying Wadale Lake. The PWP corporator Dr Surekha Mohekar ensured quality work to preserve the lake by visiting there consistently.

Dr Mohekor, PWP corporator from ward number 18 in PMC received complaints from bird watchers, senior citizens among others while visiting the lake regarding the need of security personnel.

“I was getting constant complaints from bird watchers, photographers, walkers, joggers, senior citizens that some miscreants ride bikes along the walking track and create nuisance,” said Dr Mohoker. She added that bikers were doing stunts, risking their and others lives.

Corporator Dr. Mohokar repeatedly requested the civic administration to deploy security guards in three shifts for the safety of the citizens. Finally, the Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, paid attention to the request and deployed security at the lake. Now, there will be security guards in three shifts of eight hours each.

“In the presence of security guards, there will not inconvenience the people coming to the lake and it will also help in maintaining security and beautification of the premise,” said Dr Mohoker.

She has also proposed to install CCTV cameras.

“Now there is an atmosphere of safety and happiness among the citizens who come to walk on the track,” said citizens visiting the lake.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:40 PM IST