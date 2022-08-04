e-Paper Get App

Panvel: Unidentified body found, police suspect murder

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 04:21 PM IST
Representative image |

The Panvel taluka police found the body of an unknown person in the bushes along Mochi Mali Tavarwadi to Wangani Badlapur road in Panvel taluka. Police said that the deceased was killed and burnt to destroy the evidence.

The body was noticed last week and he seemed around 30 to 35 years old.

The Panvel taluka police have registered a case of murder against the unknown person and have started the investigation.

According to police, villagers first noticed the body. Maldunge Village Police Patil Mahadev Jadhav visited there and he informed the Panvel taluka police.

Police said that the body was decomposed as there were burnt marks on the body. Meanwhile, the police have sent the body for post-mortem and are trying to establish the identity of the body. Other police stations have also been alerted to check if any missing person’s complaint was registered.

