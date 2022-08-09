e-Paper Get App

Panvel tehsil starts sales centre for national flags at nominal price

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Panvel tehsil starts sales centre for national flag at nominal price | File Photo

In order to provide the tricolour flag at a nominal price, a sales centre has been set up at Panvel Tehsil Office. The sales centre is part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence is being celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country. As the central government has taken initiative to hoist the national flag at every home between August 13 and August 15, the government agencies are ensuring that there should not be a dearth of national flags and making them available at a nominal price.

As per the instructions of Collector Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, a flag sale centre for citizens has been started at Panvel Tehsil Office. Hundreds of citizens took advantage of this initiative. Similarly, flags will be distributed through each Gram Panchayat. A meeting of all office heads, police department and principals and headmasters of all schools was held in the tehsil office of Panvel. A detailed discussion was held in the meeting in accordance with the idea that there should be maximum publicity and public awareness through the students for spontaneous participation of the citizens in this campaign.

