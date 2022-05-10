Panvel Taluka police provide financial assistance to family of deceased cop

The Panvel Taluka police station provided financial assistance to the family of deceased Smita Dnyandev Mhatre who died during her pilgrimage at Vaishnodevi. Mhatre was a Police Pail in Vavnaje village under the Panvel Taluka police station.

Mhatre had gone to Vaishnodevi along with her family. However, she died following a heart attack on her way to the temple.

Taking note of the work done by her so far, Senior PI Ravindra Daudkar of Panvel Taluka Police station provided financial assistance to the Mhatre family on behalf of the Police Station. Daundkar also assured that if his son has any problem with further education, he will also cooperate with him.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Police of zone 2 Shivraj Patil, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhagwat Sonawane, among others were present.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:32 PM IST