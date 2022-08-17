Panvel: Taluka police felicitate family of freedom fighter

Senior police inspector of Panvel Taluka Police Station Ravindra Daundkar and other police personnel visited the family members of freedom fighter K. Sudamrao Dixit | File

As part of the celebration of the 75th year of Independence, government agencies conducted a number of activities. Even common citizens joined and hoisted the national flag at their homes to show their solidarity with the families of freedom fighters.

On a similar line, senior police inspector of Panvel Taluka Police Station Ravindra Daundkar and other police personnel visited the family members of freedom fighter K. Sudamrao Dixit, living under the Panvel Taluka police station jurisdiction and felicitated the senior members of the family.

Freedom fighter Sudamrao Balabhau Dixit was born in 1909 in a very poor family in the village of Hingoli in Maharashtra.

While studying law, he started participating in the freedom struggle and after completing his law degree, he devoted himself completely to the freedom fight for the country.

He participated in the Salt March 1928-29, Quit India Movement 1942, and others.

He had to undergo imprisonment many times in various places like Nanded, Aurangabad and Nagpur for his involvement in the freedom struggle.

Dixit's wife Mainabai Sudamrao Dixit, 97, and her daughter Asha Sudamrao Dixit live at Indiabulls Green Society at Kon village in Panvel.

Senior PI Daundkar visited the place and felicitated her by giving him a shawl, fruit and a bouquet of flowers and celebrated the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence in a different way.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: No registration fees for Ganesh Mandals in areas under Panvel civic body jurisdiction