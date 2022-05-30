Panvel students install solar-powered EV charger at Malad college

Panvel: In a bid toward sustainable living and adhering to Maharashtra’s EV policy, an EV charger completely run by solar energy was installed by the engineering students of Abdul Razzak Kalsekar Polytechnic, Panvel, with the help of industry experts, at Mittal College, Malad on Sunday.

The college has begun running on 100 per cent electricity produced by the solar plates since last month and the new EV charger will also be using the electricity produced by the solar plates and will be able to charge two, three as well as four-wheelers.

The college has also installed automated smart switches and sensors run by solar power for their administrative offices, library and washrooms.

The total installed solar capacity at Mittal College is 80 kWp which makes the institute 100 per cent solar-powered. After achieving this net-zero target i.e becoming 100 per cent carbon neutral, installing EV chargers was the next in terms of goals, especially after announcements of Maharashtra's EV policy.

The team leader of the group of students which participated in the project, Ahmad Shaikh said, “The charger installed in the institute is a mode-2 type 3.7 kW AC charger which is powered by the solar power plant installed on the roof of the institute.”

“We would want more students to participate in such projects which are practical, sustainable and align with the visions and policies of the government. Engineers can play a major role in shaping up the idea of a sustainable and green India,” the student added.

Director of Mittal College, Suhasini Arya, said, “We are very happy. After we switched to 100 per cent solar power we have been receiving a very low electricity bill for the entire college compared to the bill before the solar panels were installed. We have installed sensors in the rooms to save electricity and also have a vertical garden. The management and the students are always in full support to carry out such initiatives and go green.”

Talking about the project by the students, Shahezad Pathan, project guide and lecturer at A R Kalsekar Polytechnic college, said, “By 2030 we must move to renewable energy alternatives as it is an environmental issue. Also, the growing market of EVs and the lack of potential entrepreneurship in EV charging systems have been the basis of the project which the students have taken up. They did the entire research on the availability of EV charging stations in and outside the city and concluded that there are very few of them, especially within the city, because the companies who make these in India are very few.”

“This motivated them to take up the project and get hands-on experience of designing and installing the EV charger at Mittal College with the help of industry experts,” added the project guide.

Muhammad Sohail Shaikh, COO of MSS Renewtech LLP – the company which helped the students with the project – said, “This is a positive step, one of the biggest challenges in adoption of EV is lack of charging infrastructure. Such steps will ensure a robust network of charging infra which will, in turn, encourage people to adopt electric mobility.”

“We completed one charger installation at Mittal College today. There are ongoing installations as well at Maharashtra College at Mumbai Central. The good part is these entities have already installed solar power plants and hence when a user will charge an e-vehicle it will be charged by solar energy,” Shaikh added.

