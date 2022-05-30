e-Paper Get App

Panvel: Special medical services for challenged residents start in Sub-District Hospital

Now, on all Fridays during the month, special medical services will be available for challenged citizens

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
Panvel Sub-district hospital | Twitter

Navi Mumbai: The Sub-District Hospital in Panvel has started special medical services for physically and mentally challenged citizens in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction. Now, on all Fridays during the month, special medical services will be available for challenged citizens.

As per the instructions by the state Health Department and under the guidance of the District Collector of Raigad Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, the civic body started the services. District Surgeon Dr. Suhas Mane has curated a team of expert doctors for this initiative.

The camp is planned jointly by PMC and Panvel Sub-District Hospital. Mentally and physically challenged citizens will be given certificates by registering online in the UDID portal on the first and third pediatricians, orthopaedists and ophthalmologists can be availed.

So far, a total of 543 eligible beneficiaries have been issued certificates for mental illnesses and mental retardation-248, eye-disability-36, paralysis-disability 09, and orthopedic-250.

