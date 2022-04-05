Panvel: Shiv Sena women's wing demands improvement in water supply

The Panvel unit of the women's wing of Shiv Sena met CIDCO officials and raised poor water supply in Panvel city. They also alleged that the lackadaisical attitude of the CIDCO administration and Maharashtra Jal Pradhikikaran (MJP), Panvel is facing a drinking water problem.

Even at the beginning of summer, issues water supply has been pouring for the last few days. Earlier NCP unit of Panvel had staged a protest and now Shiv Sena has threatened to intensify their protests if the water supply problem is not solved immediately.

During the meeting, the issue of drinking water being faced by residents under the Panvel Municipal Corporation area was raised before the CIDCO and MJP. They alleged that despite CIDCO is getting adequate water supply from MJP, but it cannot supply properly because there is no water tank to store water.

A few years ago, one tank was collapsed and another is on the verge of collapse. Since there is no tank, water cannot be stored and common people are facing acute water shortage which is their basic right.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:13 AM IST