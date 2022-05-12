Panvel Shiv Sena demands to provide basic facilities to citizens in Khanda colony

The Panvel unit of Shiv Sena city guidance of Deepak Nikam and Khanda Colony city chief Sadanand Shirke met officials at CIDCO and Panvel Municipal Corporation and demanded to provide basic facilities to citizens.

Nikam alleged that for the last several days, the CIDCO administration has completely failed to provide civic amenities in Khanda Colony. Shiv Sena workers sought the attention of CIDCO officials towards issues like the poor condition of roads, water scarcity, cleaning of drains, open gutters, and mounds of soil.

Officials of both agencies promised to solve all the problems within 15 days. The issue of asphalting of roads and water supply in Khanda Colony has been pending for the last two years.

Earlier, most of the services were provided by CIDCO. However, recently, CIDCO transferred the services to the newly formed Panvel Municipal Corporation. But there are many areas lagging with basic amenities and citizens face problems.

On the occasion, other Shiv Sena workers including Ramdas Gondhali, Sampat Suvarna, Dattatraya Mahamulkar, Sushant Jadhav, Prakash Wankhade, Chandragupta Salvi, Shiv Sainik Vikrant Patil and others were present.

ALSO READ Fashion show for LGBTQA community held in Panvel

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:21 AM IST